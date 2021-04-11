Funky Food Fest brings the community together to build a positive place for children

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The fourth annual Funky Food Fest was held Sunday at Los Antojitos and many gathered to help build a future positive place for children.

Over 250 ‘One Positive Place’ organizers, and residents, gathered to support a local organization responsible for caring for children.

“We sell out every year and this year was no different,’ said ‘One Positive Place’ President Kelly Forehand.

Over $25,000 is raised each year at the Funky Food Fest. All funds collected Sunday night will be going directly to the After-School Assistance Program, also known as A.S.A.P.

Forehand hopes this year brings in more money than ever since the last fundraiser was canceled, due to COVID-19.

“So many people that support this local grassroots city program that does not get a lot of attention all of the time that maybe some other nationally known type of organizations get,” said Forehand.

Organizers from both ‘One Positive Place’ and A.S.A.P. said community members have been very supportive so far.

“The big plan is a new building, we need a much larger facility so that we can house and help a lot more kids after school and throughout the summer,” said A.S.A.P. Executive Director Terri Gainer.

Gainer said with the community’s support they can be there for children in the area after school. Although right now at the Pana Villa location, they can only help 23 children.

“We have kids, we start at age six and we go up to 16,” said Gainer. “So we have kids that start at the age of six and kindergarten and run all the way through until they graduate. And they will even come back and help mentor some of our younger students.”

Gainer said they are there to be extra support and with their plans for a 4,000 square foot expansion, they can welcome 120 more children. There are no final plans set yet for their building, but after Sunday’s fundraiser, they will be one step closer to their goal.