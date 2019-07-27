Fundraiser held for man injured by fireworks

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)- The 4th of July is usually fun and games but this was not the case for Tommy Wilson– when a firework exploded in his right hand.

Saturday, the community came out to support Tommy as he is still recovering. A fundraiser featuring live music and fish fry was held at Sheffield Park.

People could donate money and also participate in raffles and a silent auction. All money raised is going to Tommy, who only has two fingers left on his right hand.

Jessica and Wilma Wilson are Tommy’s two cousins, who helped put the event together. Their main goal of the day was to bring awareness to his condition.

“If you can’t give financially, if you can’t give a donorship of some sort, just send prayers and send thoughts. And again, just to bring awareness of what has occurred,” said Wilma Wilson.

Over 30 different items were auctioned off. All items were donated by community members in Bay County.