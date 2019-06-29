Full week of Fourth of July events happening in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — Many events are taking place in Franklin County to celebrate Independence Day.

Events will be taking place from Alligator Point to Apalachicola, almost every community along Florida’s Forgotten Coast will be participating in the festivities.

Photo Courtesy: Franklin County Tourist Development Council

Apalachicola – July 3

In Apalachicola, the Apalachicola Main Street group presents Apalachicola’s Independence Eve Celebration on Wednesday, July 3 featuring an all-American cook-out in the park, parade, ice cream social, veterans’ tribute, music and fireworks.

St. George Island – July 4

On St. George Island, everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4th celebration. Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Oceanfront Cafe about dark-thirty.

Carrabelle – July 5

Carrabelle will host its annual fireworks extravaganza on Friday, July 5 along the Carrabelle Waterfront at dark-thirty.

Also kicking off in July are Turtle Talks.

The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is hosting its weekly turtle talks this summer. Come learn all about our nesting sea turtles and find out how you can help them! Members of the St. George Island Turtle Patrol team will be on hand to answer questions and give an update about sea turtle nests on the island.

They begin on July 2.

To all events upcoming happening in the county, click here.