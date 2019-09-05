Fugitive, passenger arrested after pursuit in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two law enforcement agencies helped arrest two people Wednesday, including an escaped inmate.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer spotted a vehicle in the area of Chotaw Beach that matched the description of one driven by an escaped inmate.

That officer began a pursuit and was joined by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The wanted vehicle crashed into a tree line, and two people ran from the car.

28-year-old Eugene Carter and his passenger, 37-year-old Tanya Dale, were found and arrested.

28-year-old Eugene Dale (Provided Photo/Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

37-year-old Tanya Dale (Provided Photo/Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

Carter escaped from the Tallahassee Community Release Center on September 1. He is now facing charges of fleeing and eluding, escape, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carter was given no bond.

Dale is charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine, aiding a fugitive, and assault on a detention deputy. She received a $20,000 bond.