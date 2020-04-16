FSU to host virtual commencement for 2020 class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — As many events are being cancelled across the state and nation due to COVID-19, Florida State University is finding a way to still recognize their graduating class of 2020.

The institution announcing on Thursday they will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony on May 2 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

The ceremony will be streamed over the university’s website, Facebook and Youtube channels with President John Thrasher will preside over the ceremony.

“We were all heartbroken when the coronavirus pandemic forced us to cancel spring commencement at the Tucker Center,” Thrasher said. “We still want to recognize our students on graduation day and award the academic degrees that they earned through years of study and hard work. Hopefully, this virtual ceremony will give our graduates and their loved ones an opportunity to participate in a meaningful shared experience.”

The virtual ceremony will incorporate many of the traditional customs associated with the usual on-campus commencement exercises, such as an opening processional to “Pomp and Circumstance,” the playing of the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, the official conferring of graduate and undergraduate academic degrees, and the turning of tassels on the graduates’ caps.

Florida State will award degrees to 6,973 graduates this semester: 5,628 bachelor’s degrees, 1,134 master’s degrees and 211 doctorates. These totals include graduates at FSU Panama City and the university’s campus in the Republic of Panama. The university will recognize students who have earned academic honors as well as student-veterans and members of the Garnet and Gold Scholar Society.

Graduates’ names will not be individually announced during the virtual ceremony due to time constraints. Names will briefly appear at the end of the virtual ceremony and can be found in the digital commencement program that will be posted online at commencement.fsu.edu prior to the ceremony.

