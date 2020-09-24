FSU students required to get COVID tests before attending games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Students who wish to attend Florida State football games will now be required to get a COVID-19 test in the week prior to the game, according to a letter from FSU Athletic Director David Coburn.

Coburn added that any fan who is not wearing a mask will be asked to put on a mask or leave the event, students must sit in designated seats and any student who is sitting or standing in an unauthorized location will be asked to move or leave the event.

The full letter is below:

Dear FSU Students,



Attending football games is a cherished tradition at Florida State University, and I know you all want to continue to be able to cheer on our team in person. To do that, it is critical that everyone follows health and safety protocols and do everything that we can to stop the spread of COVID-19.



As President Thrasher stated in his letter to students on Friday, that will include changes to the student football ticket request process.



The new policy requires students to test negative for COVID-19 during the week prior to each football home game they are planning to attend. This policy goes into effect immediately, beginning with the Florida State-Jacksonville State game on Oct. 3.



The new student football ticket procedures for the Oct. 3 game are as follows:

Students who request tickets must be tested at the Tucker Center COVID-19 Test Site between 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. The online registration window will open on Thursday, Sept. 24, to sign up for a mandatory COVID-19 test at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Students may sign up for testing at https://uhs.fsu.edu/coronavirus/testing [urldefense.com].

The Student Ticket Request Period runs from 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 29. Requests will not be accepted after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. Students can request tickets at https://seminoles.com/studenttickets/ [urldefense.com].

Students who are eligible to receive their requested ticket will be notified by Friday, Oct. 2, pending a negative test result. All test results are confidential and Athletics Department personnel do not have access to private medical information.

Tickets will be emailed to eligible students by 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

Students who do not get tested during the Monday – Wednesday window or who receive a positive COVID-19 test result will not be eligible for a ticket. Students who test positive will be contacted by FSU’s SAFER contact assessment team. Please keep in mind that a number of additional factors may also determine your eligibility for tickets, including student conduct code violations.

Students who already have a positive COVID-19 test result on file with the university but are no longer positive and have been officially cleared to be on campus are not required to test again to be eligible for football tickets. Students who test for the purpose of football tickets who are also selected for the randomized program that week may utilize the same test for both purposes. Due to privacy laws and regulations, we are only able to accept tests that have been completed through the campus testing program.

In addition, the following policies also will be strictly enforced on game days:

Any fan who is not wearing a mask will be asked to put on a mask or leave the event.

Any student who violates the University’s safety protocol will not have access to the ticket lottery system in the future.

Students must sit in seats designated by a decal stating “SIT HERE” . Any student who is sitting or standing in an unauthorized location will be asked to move or leave the event.

Tailgates will continue to be prohibited.

I urge everyone to stay vigilant as we all play a part in battling COVID-19: Continue to wear face coverings, comply with social distancing guidelines, wash your hands and stay home if you’re sick.



Thank you in advance for your cooperation in making FSU football games a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone rooting on the Seminoles!



Sincerely,



David Coburn

Director of Athletics