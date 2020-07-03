FSU PC will start with in-person classes for their fall semester

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)— FSU’s Panama City campus plans to return to in-person classes starting August 23.

Since March 2, FSU-PC has been operating through an online, virtual system.

Current plans are to start their fall semester with in-person classes, however, there are still so many unknowns with the pandemic.

FSU-PC is making student’s safety a priority. They want students to be as comfortable as possible, so they are going to be teaching in a hyflex model come August.

“I have talked with students who are very anxious to get back into the learning environment, meaning getting back into classes at Florida State University, Panama city,” said Irvin Clark, the Associate Dean of FSU-PC.

“What the Hyflex model means, is that students have the option of coming in face-to-face classes or some option of having the classes synchronous or asynchronous,” said Clark.

Asynchronous meaning classes will be more flexible — and will not rely on face to face class meetings. Synchronous meaning that virtual classes will occur at the same time as face to face.

“This model provides students a high level of flexibility, based upon their comfort levels,” said Clark.

Although, FSU-PC is expecting classes to resume virtually following Thanksgiving.

“Or one thought is to actually have the semester completed before we go on a Thanksgiving break,” said Clark.

Regardless of the classroom format, current senior Johnathan Fuentes says he is eager to get back to in-person classes even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels like it is going to be a little bit of a fight, but you know what, after Hurricane Michael, bring it on honestly,” said Fuentes. “That is the mindset that I am in. Honestly, with the past two years what else could be thrown at me.”

Clark said if it is looking safe to reopen in August, then the campus will surely do so.

“Nothing replaces the human interaction of having that type of interaction with another person, especially while you are learning,” said Clark.

If there is another massive spike in COVID-19 cases, Clark said campus reopening plans will be reevaluated. Regardless, strict CDC guidelines will be in place.