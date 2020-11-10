FSU- PC will no longer have a spring break

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Although the rate of COVID-19 positive tests is low at Florida State University Panama City they will continue to follow plans to keep students and faculty safe especially around the holiday season.

“Our rationale for this is similar to this fall semester is to allow faculty staff and students to allow them to go wherever they will go for the holidays or spring break,” said FSU PC Associate Dean Irvin Clark. “And we will have a lesser probability of bringing coronavirus back to the campus.”

With the cancelation of spring break, Clark said the chances everyone will stay healthy is higher.

They will also be able to wrap up their spring semester earlier than in previous years.

“We will start our spring semester January 6,” said Clark. “The first three days of classes will be held remotely. After that, we will be open for face to face classes. We will plan to close the last day of classes April 16. And the semester will close with finals on April 23.”

COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide, and Clark said they do not know what they do not know.

“We would rather take every precaution and be proactive versus being reactive,” said Clark. “Now if situations change then we can plan accordingly but as it stands right now, we are using the best advice possible that has been given to us to make a decision early.”

And when it comes to Gulf Coast State College Community Engagement Director Katie McCurdy said their calendar will remain the same.

“Our students will return after thanksgiving break and there will be a week left of instruction and then they will be moving into finals, which is the week of Dec. 2,” said McCurdy. “As of right now we will continue with our spring semester schedule.”

McCurdy said they have been following very closely with COVID-19 safety protocol and have seen only one percent of their campus test positive. She is confident they can continue with operations as planned.

In Jackson County, Chipola College will also go entirely virtual after Thanksgiving break.

Regardless of where classes will be held, faculty want students to know teaching and learning will resume.