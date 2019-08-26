FSU PC welcomes largest class of local first-year students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — FSU PC celebrated on Sunday as they welcomed their brand new students for first-year convocation.

The event brings students together for a ceremony recognizing the beginning of their academic journey at FSU PC.

Convocation features a robe ceremony where the students are given a robe by a faculty member to symbolize the start of their academic career with FSU.

FSU administrators say this year is exceptionally special, as the school welcomes it’s largest ever group of first-year students from the Panama City area.

“After the storm and everything, many of our students and families just wanted to stay close to home,” said David Henry, FSU PC’s Director of Enrollment and Student Success. “To have a university in the community for them to be able to participate in and just really have that opportunity presented to them, they took advantage of that, so it’s been pretty exciting.”

Henry said the campus welcomed about fifty new students at Sunday’s ceremony.