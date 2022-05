PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State University Panama City will have its 2022 spring commencement Sunday evening.

The ceremony is taking place at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City.

The commencement speech will be given by ABC News President Kimberly Godwin.

Godwin grew up in Panama City and is the first black woman to lead a major broadcast news network.

The ceremony kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

You can find a link to watch the ceremony here.