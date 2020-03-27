FSU PC offers emergency funding for students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In hopes of helping its students in this uncertain time, Florida State University has reestablished their Seminole Emergency Relief Fund.

“As the world is taking unprecedented steps to ‘flatten the curve’ in the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain focused on the FSU PC Promise,” Dean Randy Hanna said. “Through the Seminole Emergency Relief Fund, we can tear down some of the financial obstacles that might hinder student success.”

FSU Panama City previously used the Seminole Emergency Relief Fund after Hurricane Michael in October 2018. The fund was replenished with a $10,000 donation from United Way earlier this year.

Community members who are able may contribute to the fund here.

Through the fund, students will be able to request up to $1,000 for food, transportation, housing or other needs. They must be able to prove financial need through layoff notifications, bills, and other documentation.

The application will be available here beginning March 30.