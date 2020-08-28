FSU PC is encouraging students to stay safe and get tested

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — In-person classes resumed for FSU PC. They are five days into their fall semester and they are being as safe as possible.

“We did plenty of planning,” Irvin Clark, the Associate Dean at FSU PC said. “And we had tons of time to do that.”

Signs are outside, lining floors, on walls, and doors on campus to remind those to social distance.

“Once we had all of our plans in place, we requested for the Bay County Health Department to actually come out to tour all of our spaces,” said Clark.

Clark said they are being transparent.

“We haven’t had not one student, faculty nor staff that have not been compliant about wearing their mask,” said Clark.

Student Body President Lucy Rodriguez said she and many other students have partnered with FSU Tallahassee for a ‘Stay Healthy’ pledge.

“Just doing our part to make sure that we are keeping ourselves healthy but also other people,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she feels very safe.

“I’ve seen a lot of the behind the scenes work that they have put in to make sure that they are staying safe,” said Rodriguez. “I feel very safe coming back.”

To help others feel safe they have had various testing options on campus.

“In partnership with Pancare, we have been able to provide rapid testing,” said Clark. “And through the Florida State college of medicine, we have been able to provide the PCR testing.”

That COVID testing site is located at the Barron Building on the FSU PC campus. It will be available to both students and staff on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s.

So far they have not seen a single positive test case yet at that campus site.