FSU PC holds 5k run to raise money for student organizations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of runners gathered at FSU PC Saturday morning for the annual 5k Torch Run.

“Everyone’s out here for different reasons, whether it’s health or just a good time,” FSU PC student Zachary Murzyn said. “It means a lot and it’s nice to see the community get together for such a special event.”

Proceeds go to registered student organizations at FSU PC.

“So the proceeds, they’re going to be used for equipment, trips and just getting the intramural sports program up and going,” Murzyn said.

FSU PC officials said events like the run are a great opportunity for community members to show their support for FSU PC. Nearly 70 people signed up for the run.

“One of the great things about doing things like this is just to be in the race,” FSU PC Associate Dean Irvin Clark. “And so for me, that’s critically important. Like I said, this torch run is about the community and supporting all age groups. We just want everyone to participate, that’s what’s most important.”

The race was free for FSU PC students. People who registered in advance paid $25. For people who registered Friday or Saturday, it was $30.

Anyone was able to run or walk the race. Some attended and walked a stroller or a dog.

“Student engagement is critically important for us, and being able to support our registered student organizations is critical,” Clark said. “So all proceeds will go toward the registered student organizations.”