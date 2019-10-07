FSU Panama city replacing diplomas lost in storm — for free

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many families lost everything after the storm, some items non-replaceable.

FSU Panama City is helping out victims who lost their college diploma in the storm by replacing it for free.

A partnership between FSU Alumni Association and the registrars office is providing this special opportunity to those affected by the storm.

FSU PC’s Director of Student Success, David Henry, said the University said they will do everything they can to replicate the students’ original diplomas, including the signatures.

“One of the key differences will be the seal, the seal that’s stamped on the current diplomas will look different than the ones that were passed used,” said Henry.

The process for students is fairly simple.

“They will go thru the alumni website, and they would click on the button that would allow them to enter some information into a form. There are some steps for the verification process,” said Henry.

The process could take some time for alumni to actually receive their new diplomas.

“It could be 4-6 weeks depending on timing of submission and timing of receipt by the registrar’s office,” said Henry.

Staff at FSU PC believe this will help to heal students emotionally.

“I think that just helps bridge the emotional gap of healing and becoming resilient. Every little piece of memorabilia or information that helps us understand who we are is important. So if we as an institution can help replace what is lost to some, I think that helps us further heal from the storm a year later,” said Henry.

The opportunity is only available for a limited time.

“So up until October 31st of 2019, so basically throughout the month of October,” said Henry.

Follow the link below to get your replacement diploma.



https://alumni.fsu.edu/hurricane-michael-diploma-replacement-program