FSU Panama City receives federal grant to support local student achievement

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — FSU Panama City has a new way to welcome more students.

FSU Panama City received funding from the federal Talent Search grant to sponsor various projects & programs for low income and first generations college students across the area. The total they have received equals out to $1.3 million.

The funding will directly support the success of Title One students here locally, who attend Bay, Rutherford, Franklin, and Holmes County High schools.

Director of Enrollment and Student Success at FSU PC, David Henry said, “What were going to try to do is prepare the students with the necessary tools so that they will be successful when they begin doing their college search, the idea here is to influence the students selection process to help them better position themselves, to pursue a degree in higher education after they’ve graduated from high school.”

The funding will go directly towards in-school support, after school mentoring and tutoring, and well as ACT & SAT prep, as well as on and off campus events to promote higher education.

Henry said, “so what that looks like are some camps at least once a semester fall and spring they’ll be an on campus event here for students and families. they’re will be opportunities for us to go to the schools. we will also host fun events, we will host events that go to Tallahassee and they can spend time in Tallahassee, there, also a week long summer camp we will be providing for students as well.”

Additionally the Talent Search grant will sponsor in and after school mentoring, tutoring, and scholarship opportunities.

The events and programs paid for by this grant are set to start soon.

For information on eligibility you can visit the FSU PC webpage.