FSU Panama City holds in-person graduation after a year of cancelled events

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University Panama City held an in-person graduation Sunday evening after cancelling last year’s due to the coronavirus pandemic.

University officials said they followed CDC guidelines when it came to planning the ceremony.

The event was held outside in Tommy Oliver Stadium. All of the graduates were socially distanced and wearing face masks.

The ceremony combined students from this year’s class and last year’s class. Some graduates said they didn’t think they would be able to have a ceremony this year.

“It’s bittersweet but I have a lot of support out here and there’s a lot of people who have overcome similar things so I feel like this class is going to be one that makes one of the biggest differences in years to come,” said FSU – PC graduate Johnathon Alleman.

University officials said it’s important for students to have this moment.

“It’s a milestone moment for many of our students” said Associate Dean of Student and Strategic Initiative, Dr. Irvin Clark. “We could not do it last spring this time and so what a perfect opportunity to bring last year’s class back with this year’s class and have a grand ceremony.”

Clark said there is nothing like being able to put a crown on a student’s career at Florida State University by seeing them walk across the stage to get their degree.