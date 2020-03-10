FSU may shift to online-only classes in coronavirus response

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University and its satellite campus in Panama City may move to online-only classes after Spring Break.

“Florida State University Provost Sally McRorie today directed the university’s faculty and academic instructors to be ready to shift their courses from traditional campus-based, face-to-face classes to online and other alternate methods of delivery for the remainder of the semester following spring break, if it becomes necessary,” officials wrote in a news release. “McRorie emphasized that if courses were to move online, the university would remain open for business and all employees would continue to report to work. However, students should take all necessary academic course materials with them when they depart for spring break in case they need to resume their spring courses remotely.”

McRorie addressed faculty members attending Tuesday’s regular meeting of the academic deans and department chairs. She asked for the faculty’s assistance in ensuring all of Florida State’s courses are ready for remote learning or other methods of delivery when students return from spring break.

In addition, McRorie announced the cancellation of the university’s International Programs spring break study abroad trips.

Spring break at Florida State is scheduled for March 16-20. Classes will resume Monday, March 23.

“While the possible move to distance learning midterm would be a historic first at Florida State, it would not be unprecedented,” officials wrote. “The university successfully moved all academic courses offered at the FSU Panama City campus to online delivery after Hurricane Michael’s devastating impact on Bay County in October 2018.”

The campus community will be notified with specific instructions via email if the university decides to move classes online.

The guidance for online instruction includes the FSU Panama City campus. At this time, no changes are planned for the College of Medicine regional campuses.

Please refer to fsu.edu/coronavirus for the latest official university updates on coronavirus (COVID-19).