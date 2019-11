(WMBB) — Florida State University Trustees approved plans Friday to build a new dorm facility on the Bay, just west of the Holley Center.

The facility is tentatively set to include 132 suites that could house up to 400 students.

College officials hope to break ground by summer 2020, and it should be ready for students to move in by August 2021.

Nothing can happen yet until the State Board of Governors approve the proposal. They are scheduled to consider it in January.