Friend or Foe? Unmanned robots compete in navy's 'Director's Cup'

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Let the competition begin! On Wednesday, the Navy Directors' Cup brought the naval community together to watch unmanned robots compete!

The event aims to prepare young engineers for future technology. After months of research, engineering, and countless hours testing, the machines operated on their own. No remote control is needed. The three technical directors' teams competed against each other.

The robots navigated a course to detect if an object is a "friend" or "foe." "They're gonna shoot nerf guns at foes, and hopefully not friends. They get points if they shoot foes and lose points if they hit friends," Technical Director Ed Stewart said. He said the entire process teaches the engineers critical skills needed for warfighting systems of the future.

"So that's autonomy, unmanned systems, robots, being able to work and make decisions on their own with machine learning, artificial intelligence, to be able to apply those skills in this environment, a friendly environment, and be able to infuse those into real warfighting systems," Stewart said.