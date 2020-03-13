Friday the 13th art exhibit celebrates 13 lucky pieces

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local artist are using a sometimes-infamous date to show-off some special works of art.

They chose Friday the 13th to kick-off an exhibit that features 13 pieces of art that survived the destruction of their art gallery during Hurricane Michael.

The art gallery Floriopolis is exhibiting the works at Amavida Coffee in St. Andrews. The 13 pieces were unscathed when Floriopolis’ roof collapse during the hurricane back on October 10th, 2018.

After salvaging the shadow boxes, gallery representatives gave them to different artists to alter and celebrate their resiliency. The exhibit’s grand opening was Friday the 13th. While some are superstitious about Friday the 13th, organizers thought it would be a great way to honor the the work and the artists, even gathering around the exhibit at 3:13 p.m. to discuss the work.

Micah Pelham, a virtual school teacher, visiting the coffee shop said this is an awesome idea.

“Looking at this is a reminder of what the community went through”, said Pelham, “and how everyone in Panama City came together in the 850Strong movement. “

The exhibit will be on public display in the coffee shop through April 9th.