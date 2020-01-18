Friday night Walton County fire damages home

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Friday night, knocking down the flames in less than 10 minutes.

Officials say fire rescue and the sheriff’s office responded to a home on Punch Bowl Road in Gaskin around 8:00 p.m.

Officials say once they were on scene, they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the front left of the mobile home.

Crews say they had the fire out within just ten minutes of their arrival.

The owner of the home was not present when the fire started.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these men and women,” says Fire Chief Russell Beaty. “Their quick action stopped the spread of the fire, allowing them to salvage some of the homeowner’s personal belongings.”

Officials say the fire started from an unattended heat source in the front of the home as they believe it was accidental.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the owner of the damaged home.