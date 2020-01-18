Friday night Walton County fire damages home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Friday night, knocking down the flames in less than 10 minutes.

Officials say fire rescue and the sheriff’s office responded to a home on Punch Bowl Road in Gaskin around 8:00 p.m.

Officials say once they were on scene, they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the front left of the mobile home.

Crews say they had the fire out within just ten minutes of their arrival.

The owner of the home was not present when the fire started.

Courtesy: Walton County Fire Rescue

“I couldn’t be more proud of these men and women,” says Fire Chief Russell Beaty. “Their quick action stopped the spread of the fire, allowing them to salvage some of the homeowner’s personal belongings.”

Officials say the fire started from an unattended heat source in the front of the home as they believe it was accidental.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the owner of the damaged home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

MLK Prayer Breakfast

Thumbnail for the video titled "MLK Prayer Breakfast"

FHP high-speed chase ends in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHP high-speed chase ends in Panama City"

The Arc of the Bay hosts a Job-A-Palooza

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Arc of the Bay hosts a Job-A-Palooza"

Project Canopy gifts trees to local students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project Canopy gifts trees to local students"

Local young mom fights for her life after delivering twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local young mom fights for her life after delivering twins"

PC Arbor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Arbor Day"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.