WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man was killed in a Monday night crash in Walton County.

James Bishop, 39, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram when he attempted a right turn at Willaims Road and Turkey Creek Pit Road and lost control of the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle overturned several times and collided with a tree, troopers added. The cause of the crash is under investigation.