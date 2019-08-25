Freeport man killed in Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– A Freeport man is dead following a crash in Santa Rosa County.

It happened Friday night before 9 o’clock on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 42. Reports said the driver of a Kia Sorrento lost control after being passed by a semi.

The car crashed into a guard rail. After striking the rail, a trailer the car was towing ended up detaching going underneath the car.

The crash killed the passenger, 72-year-old Carl Hamilton of Freeport.

The driver also suffered serious injuries.