Freeport is working on multi-million dollar improvement project

FREEPORT Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Freeport is working on plans for a multi-million dollar project.

The city will put over $13 million towards a septic and sewer improvement upgrade over the next few years. But city officials want this done sooner rather than later.

“The more the septics, the more the fecal coliform gets into our tributaries and our bays,” said Freeport City Manager Charlie Simmons.

The City of Freeport is preparing for major septic and sewer improvement along the 331 corridor.

Without this upgrade, city leaders said the bays are in trouble.

“You’ll see the fishing go away,” said Simmons. “We are trying to grow it and take care of it, not destroy it.”

Simmons proposed their master plan to the state legislature and they were awarded one million dollars.

“The project for the 331 corridor is a little over $6 million projects,” he said. “The county agreed to go into a partnership with us, because at the end of the day we know that it is not a city problem but it is county-wide, it’s all of our problems to protect the bay.”

There will be four parts to this sewer improvement project in Freeport, one of those being right along McDaniels Fish Camp Road.

“We just bid out a new $28 million treatment plant,” said Simmons. “We just finished up a $3.5 million project that is actually making this available to us.”

With recent force main upgrades, the city is prepared.

“And we are excited to say we will be able to finally bring this to fruition,” said Simmons.

With the growth they are starting to see in Freeport, Simmons said it is important to get ahead and be proactive, by getting improvements. He said the city would not have been able to do this without the help of the county and the state.