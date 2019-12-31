Free towing options offered for New Year’s Eve

(WMBB) — Between Dec. 23, 2018 and Jan. 2, 2019, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported 221 crashes and 34 fatalities that involved alcohol, drugs or both.

AAA is offering free rides to AAA members and non-members during Tuesday’s New Year’s Eve holiday. The AAA tow truck will take the driver, vehicle and one other passenger home.

AAA’s “Tow-to-Go” program aims to keep intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel. AAA’s W.D. Williams says people should be responsible and choose a designated driver or ride service if they are going to drink, but the tow to go option is one final safety net for those who don’t plan ahead.

“If you find yourself away from home and maybe you don’t feel comfortable because you’ve had a little too much to drink, call AAA. We will get you and your car home at absolutely no charge. That keeps you safe, and it keeps the others on the roadway safe,” Williams said.

Additionally, White’s Wrecker Service is offering free tow services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. More information is available here.