Free summer lunch for kids and teens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Even before the COVID-19 crisis led to the loss of jobs for many families, The Praise & Empowerment Center leaders said some children faced hunger each summer.

Co-Pastor of the center, Darnita Rivers, said there has been an uptick in families taking advantage of the free services amid the pandemic, but she expects that to level off as restrictions are lifted and more families are able to get back to work.

For families in the community that are still in need, however, they will be working out of Glenwood Community Center in Panama City this year. Through July 24 free lunches will be available for children 18 years and younger. Hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

While the meals are for children, Rivers said children do not need to be with parents when they stop by to pick up food.

