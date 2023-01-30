CARRABELLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local museum is showcasing a special exhibit for a look into the history of black soldiers in World War II.

The Camp Gordon Johnston Museum in Carrabelle has set up 10 walls full of this history to commemorate Black History Month. It’s free to go to.

It will be ready for viewing on Tuesday, February 1st at 11 a.m. The last day to learn from the special exhibit will be February 25th.

Museum officials said they recently found a roster from one of the amphibian truck companies that trained at Camp Gordon Johnston. It’s on display, but they are looking for more information. They want the public to check out the list to see if they are a descendant of any of the soldiers. To view the roster, click here or go to the museum at 1873 Hwy 98 West.