Free legal help for Hurricane Michael victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been over a year since Hurricane Michael and many Panhandle residents are still dealing with the aftermath…including legal issues.

Legal services of Northwest Florida is trying to help. They are partnering with ‘Doorways’ of Northwest Florida to host a free legal clinic called ‘Justice on the Block’.

This Friday, October 25th, attorneys from across the Panhandle will gather at the Bay County Public Library to offer free legal advice to Hurricane Michael victims.

The attorneys specialize in FEMA claims, insurance issues, contractor issues, landlord-tenant problems and much more.

“A lot of people can’t afford a private attorney or don’t even realize that they have a legal matter that they need assistance with and many times the issues they have can be quickly and easily resolved just by talking with an attorney for a few minutes,” said Diana Chestnut, a Disaster Response Attorney.

Chestnut says to bring any documentation, photographs, and paperwork related to your questions.

The attorneys will be at the Bay County Public Library from 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. this Friday.