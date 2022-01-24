Free income tax assistance in Panama City and Gulf County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Filing taxes can be confusing, but United Way of Northwest Florida and the IRS are prepared to assist those needing help.

There are three locations to get assistance: Wewahitchka Public Library, the Port St. Joe Library, and the Glenwood Community Center in Panama City.

The VITA program stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.

United Way of Northwest Florida began offering the free VITA Program in 2009.

IRS-trained individuals will begin helping the public at the Panama City site this Tuesday.

“It is to provide no-cost, free-of-charge tax preparation service for folks in our community whose incomes fall within a certain threshold level,” United Way of Northwest Florida President Bryan Taylor said.

This year, they’ve widened that threshold and now more people can benefit from this free assistance. People who make less than $73,000 are eligible, as well as people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers.

“It keeps peoples’ money in their pockets as much as possible instead of spending money to, you know, see a tax preparer or not doing their taxes because it’s going to cost them money,” Taylor said.

There is also a new child tax credit available. Taylor said the IRS should mail you a letter if it applies to you.

“They must have that letter from the IRS with them if they want to apply for child tax credits,” Taylor said.

Appointments usually take from 10 to 25 minutes and are walk-ins only at Glenwood Comunity Center. The wait could keep you in the establishment longer.

This site will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the rest of the tax season.

The Wewahitchka Public Library location will be open from January 28-April 8, 2022. Their hours of operation are Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Port St. Joe Library site is already open to the public. Their hours of operation are Mondays 10-4p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-7p.m.

For more information click here.

Participants should bring:

-driver’s license or another photo ID

-Checkbook for direct deposit of any refund

-Social security cards (self and dependents)

-W-2 from each employer (no pay stubs)

-Documentation of all other income

-1095-A if a Marketplace healthcare recipient