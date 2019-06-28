Free furniture and clothing giveaway happening Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panhandle residents in need of furniture, shoes and clothing can get those items for free Saturday.

Save the Closet and the United Cajun Navy have teamed up for the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Catalyst Church, located at 3901 Highway 390.

Donations have come from in and out of Florida, and organizers say their goal is to have nothing left by the end of the event.

Ted Terrell, president and founder of the United Cajun Navy, said the help for attendees won’t stop at the event.

“We can find out if there’s anything else they need. Maybe we don’t have enough furniture for em or the right thing or maybe they need a baby bed or maybe they need more clothes,” Terrell said.

