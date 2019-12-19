Free food distribution event happening Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over 60,000 lbs of food will be given away Friday afternoon thanks to a partnership between Bay District Schools and Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The pop-up pantry will take place at Tommy Oliver Stadium, located at 440 E 13th St from 1:30-4:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Bay District Schools communications director Sharon Michalik says the food is available to anyone, not just those associated with the school district.

“This is definitely the first time we’ve tried anything of this magnitude. We’re probably going to have food tomorrow for about 2,500 families,” Michalik said.

Friday is the last day for Bay District Schools before Christmas break. The district provides free breakfast and lunch to all students during school.

“We knew that it was important to help our families with food instability and try to take one more thing off their worry list,” Michalik said.

Carpooling is highly recommended, and each adult with an ID can complete a form and receive the food. Students are also welcome to attend for their families with ID. Walk-ups are welcome, but volunteers will be unable to move the food back to walkers’ cars.

The school district provided the following map showing the route for drivers.

Volunteers are also welcome to help the day of the event. Michalik suggests volunteers park in the neighborhood off 13th St.