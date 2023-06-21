ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Free fishing is being offered at St. Andrews Marina this Saturday, June 24th at 4 p.m.

The best news? There is no fishing license required for this post-Father’s Day celebration.

Panama City Quality of Life is handing out fishing rods and bait at no cost.

Free dolphin tours will also be available.

The first boat leaves the marina at 4:30 while the second one departs at 6.

Quality of Life Recreations Coordinator Taty Bell said it is best to arrive as early as possible to snag your pole or a spot on the dolphin tour.

There will be a sign-up sheet for the dolphin tours and a limited amount of fishing rods.

“This event is important because often fathers feel like they’re left out or unappreciated,” Bell said. “We wanted to incorporate them and let them know that we do love our fathers, we do appreciate them and they can come and just feel celebrated for their day.”

Bell said everyone is welcome at this event, even if you don’t have a father.

Food trucks will be on-site selling Hawaiian BBQ and snow cones until 8 pm.

Bring an ice chest in case you want to keep your catches. Mangrove Snapper, Redfish, and Catfish are among the popular fish in St. Andrews Bay.

To stay updated on Panama City Quality of Life events, click here for a link to their Facebook page.