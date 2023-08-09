PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Tuesday the Panama City Quality of Life Department hosts a crafting class for active older adults.

The club meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Glenwood Community Center in Panama City.

It is free to join and no registration is required.

You do however need to bring some of your own supplies to craft.

The ‘Knifty Crafters’, the club that meets on Tuesdays, specializes in making wreaths.

The wreaths are then donated to people new to the Panama City area or other local businesses free of charge.

No prior experience is required to join, help out, and have a good time.

“The ‘Knifty Crafters’ have people that will show you how to make the wreaths,” said Angie Bates of the Panama City Quality of Life Department. “Once they show you how to make them, then you just bring in your supplies and you can make wreaths alongside of all the other lovely ladies that are here and give back to the community.”

Along with the ‘Knifty Crafters’, the quality of life department hosts an adult arts and crafts class that is twice a month on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

For other Panama City Quality of Life Department events, click here.