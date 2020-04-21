Free Covid-19 testing site opens in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new drive-thru testing site opened Tuesday in Bay County.

It is located in the parking lot of the Tommy Oliver stadium. The site was set up by Ascension Sacred Heart and they said they received around 11 patients and collected nasal swaps from each of them within their first hour of being open.

Their hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Chief Operating officer, Justin Labrato said testing in free to patients.

“So, if you have insurance, we’ll bill your insurance, but if you have a co-pay and deductible you don’t pay it, or if you’re uninsured you pay nothing,” Labrato said.

Ascension Sacred Heart asks anyone considering coming to the Tommy Oliver testing site to call them at (850) 746-2684. Callers are screened over the phone to ensure they meet testing criteria.