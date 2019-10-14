Free cleaning services for Cancer patients

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month– and one local organization is stepping up and offering a service to a specific group of customers.



This residential cleaning company has only been open for five months but already is making a name for themselves.



They partnered with an organization out of Texas called ‘Cleaning for a Reason’, where they clean cancer patients homes for absolutely no cost.



Owner of Two Maids and a Mop, Bryan Stahl said they provide 2, 2-hour cleaning services and have already had several success stories with patients in recent weeks.



“I will tell you that the people who work here say the ladies love it. They’ve gotten a lot of great feedback, saying hey this has allowed me to focus on my treatment, or it brings more order into my life that wasn’t there because of the treatment that’s going on right now,” said Stahl.



‘Two Maids and a Mop’ is actually continuing this program and permanently adding it to their services.



“Future patients go to cleaning for a reason.org or call us her, were happy to provide this service. I think its an important service for this community as we all struggle to recover from Hurricane Michael, this is just a little bit of us being able to give back to the local community. Its good for the customers, good for the patents, and good for the community,” said Stahl.



To request this service for your home, go to cleaningforareason.org or call Two Maids and a Mop at 1.877.337.3348.