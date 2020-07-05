Frederick Douglass statue removed at Rochester park

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A statue of Frederick Douglass was removed from its base during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The statue stood at Maplewood Park in Rochester.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Thousands of tourists come down to Panama City Beach to celebrate 4th of July

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of tourists come down to Panama City Beach to celebrate 4th of July"

Trumptilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trumptilla"

Veterans and residents hold 4th of July remembrance event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans and residents hold 4th of July remembrance event"

July 4th brings busy beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4th brings busy beaches"

Arrest in Jackson County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest in Jackson County"

Pedestrian Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian Accident"
More Local News