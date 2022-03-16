PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While fraternities and spring break go hand in hand here in Panama City Beach, one greek group stood out from the rest Wednesday.

“I’m ready to put my toes in the water and put my butt in a chair!”

On March 11th members of Troy Universities Alpha Tau Omega fraternity left on their annual journey from the school’s quad to the Panama City Beach pier.

In the last 6 days, the brothers have slugged sleet, whipping winds, drenching downpours, and of course the hot Florida sun.

While the physical elements were challenging, the trek is about keeping a specific mindset.

It’s not what these men are walking against, but what they are walking for.

One of the participants Nick Marshall explains, “My brother he served in the navy here at Eglin Air Force Base here in Panama City. He ended up taking his own life on Christmas Day this past year, so to see Jeep and everything he does for these veterans, it’s really crazy and it’s so life-changing not only for us but for them, you know doing this walk shows that your apart of something bigger than yourself.”

The members split into two teams, the walkers and the support team. For Panama City native, Tommy Benjamin the walk hits close to home. He has been involved in the fundraiser for years and joined the support team this year because of what the event has meant to him in the past.

“I love what Jeep does for these veterans because my dad was in the navy for 25 years and he passed away a couple of years ago, and Jeep allowed him to walk into Pier Park with us, and it just meant so much to me that I had to do it again last year. Even though he wasn’t with us I know he was there watching over.”

There was a massive celebration at Pier Park when the boys finally finished their walk and made it through to their destination.

The check they presented to Jeep Sullivan was for 125,000 dollars, which crushes last year’s donation of 90,000 dollars.