Franklin Man Handcuffed and Released by Law Enforcement Imposters

Franklin County, Fla. - Deputies from Franklin and Wakulla counties are investigating after a man was handcuffed, placed into a vehicle and then released by a group of law enforcement imposters, Sheriff A.J. Smith said Monday.

The individuals were driving a black Taurus, a black Tahoe and a Z71 when they pulled over the victim Sunday night. They then represented themselves as law enforcement officers. The group was wearing uniforms with shoulder patches and a cap that said FHP. One of them had a dog in the back of a truck.

The incident happened on Highway 319 at about 8 p.m.

Smith said the individual was released and the "officers" issued no citation. They have also confirmed that the individuals were not law enforcement officers.

Smith warned the public to use caution when dealing with individuals in unmarked cars.

"Proceed to an area that is well lit," Smith advised. Those who are concerned should also ask the officer for credentials, ask for a supervisor and call the dispatch center. The 911 call center can then confirm whether or not the individual is a local or state law enforcement officer or an imposter.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.