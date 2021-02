FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for a missing 15-year-old and say they are very concerned about her safety.

Alanah Cripe was last seen on St. George Island Sunday night at 11:30 pm.

She left the house wearing white shoes, black pants, a black backpack, and either white or gray hoodie. Please call immediately with any information 850-670-8500.