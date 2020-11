APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) -- This weekend would have been the 57th annual Florida Seafood Festival in Franklin County, but like other large events this year, COVID-19 put those plans on hold.

The decision to cancel the festival was made in September; it's the first time the event has been cancelled in 57 years. However, a special event from the festival still went on as scheduled on Friday in Apalachicola, as the Blessing of the Fleet took place at Riverfront Park. Dozens of people came out to watch the blessing of shrimp and fishing boats, charters and other recreational vessels.