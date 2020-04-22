Weems Hospital receives donation for personal protective equipment

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County only has two known cases of Coronavirus, but residents are still concerned about the potential for more.

Weems Memorial Hospital is the county’s only hospital and the staff has been preparing in case there’s a surge of COVID-19 patients. Some timely donations are helping their efforts.

Like every hospital in America, Weems Memorial has been preparing for the first real worldwide pandemic in decades, Covid-19.

The largest hospital nearest to Weems Memorial is more than an hour away, so a plan of action is crucial.

“If we do have a COVID-19 rush, we have a plan, an alternative care site plan. We will turn this hospital into a 19 bed COVID-19 patient hospital,” said CEO of Weems Memorial Hospital, David Walker.

The Apalachicola facility is not the only one in the Weems Memorial system.

“We have two rural health care clinics, one in Carrabelle on the East end of county and one in Apalachicola on the West end of the county, we also run the emergency medical services, EMS as well as the inpatient hospital, so we have all these components that help us meet the needs of our community,” said Walker.

Hospital administrators have been following infectious disease protocols and wearing the safety gear available. The community is also doing it’s part to help out during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Weems Memorial Health Care Foundation donated $6,000 worth of personal protective equipment for staff and patients.

“You know this donation has been incredible, anytime you can get your community partners to partner with a local hospital, it’s big, it’s just so big.”

Weems is also looking out for the community by restricting visitors in the hospital to one visitor per patient at a time, and you must be over the age of 17.