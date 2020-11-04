Tony “AJ” Smith excited to serve Franklin County another term

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff A.J. Smith will serve Franklin County for another four years. Smith got 82 percent of the votes while his opponent, Democratic Carl Whaley Handily won just 18 percent of the votes.

Smith said that he is relieved that the election is over and that the voter’s voices were heard. He said the votes were a testament that the people like his leadership, but he credits his staff and their incredible work as the real reason for his re-election.

“I’m excited about that again it just gives credit to the staff that we have at the sheriff’s office they’ve been doing a phenomenal job for the last almost four years and that’s the reason we were successful, is because we have a good team,” Smith said.

Smith said he hopes to continue implementing more community initiatives, allowing officers to connect with residents on a deeper level, especially when it comes to the issue of meth and drug prevention.

Smith said Franklin County will be breaking ground on a rehab center soon, and he is excited for his officers to assist in getting people the help they need and changing the tide of their lives.