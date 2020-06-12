The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues the fight against drugs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Franklin County, Sheriff A.J. Smith has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs in the community, and he wants to make sure that’s known.

News 13 got the opportunity to ride along with the Sheriff early Friday morning and shows us how they’re cracking down.

‘No Ice In Paradise’, that’s the slogan being used by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as they continue their efforts to keep drugs off the streets.

“We’ll usually pick out a different night during the week where we’ll bring out extra enforcement personnel, and they will go out and try to arrest people using and selling meth,” said Franklin County Sheriff, A.J. Smith.

This new initiative has been in place for several weeks, leading to many drug arrests in the cities inside Franklin County.

“We’re out making sure that the streets are safe, that our neighborhoods are safe,” said Sheriff Smith.

In the early hours of Friday morning, there were 20 different citizen contacts and stops made. Three of them leading to arrests, two of those for methamphetamine.

“We’re doing a detail weekly where we’re bringing out extra deputies to work drug cases to see if we can find anyone that’s trafficking drugs, using drugs, particularly methamphetamine,” said Sheriff Smith.

The Sheriff says many of these people are repeat offenders. People he sees time and time again for drugs.

“Find the folks that are maybe out committing other crimes, they’re out using drugs, which leads them to commit other crimes sometimes so they can get drugs,” said Sheriff Smith.

The sheriff’s office also looks to help these offenders recover from drugs, by offering them a chance for rehabilitation.

If anyone is interested in any of the rehabilitation programs offered by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, you can reach out to them directly at 850-670-8500.