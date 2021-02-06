St. George Island modifies plans for chili cook-off amid pandemic

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB)– The St. George Island chili cook-off will be taking place this year from March 4 to 6, with modifications due to COVID-19, according to Facebook posts from the event directors.

Event organizers said to reduce crowds there will no longer be a band, live auction or beer vendors. Instead, the live auction will be online. Much of the food vendors will also be selling food through the drive-through or pick-up options to prevent large gatherings.

The golf tournament at the St. James Bay golf course is still set to take place, along with the 5k Red Pepper run.

Event leaders said they did not want to cancel the event entirely as much of the proceeds benefit the St. George Island Volunteer fire department, but hope the adjustments will ensure safety for participants.