Sheriff gifts deputies with new badges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In hopes to pay homage to their history and also give his deputies a special gift, Sheriff A.J. Smith is giving his office new badges.

Smith says he’s been wanting to incorporate more of the office’s history into their facilities and everyday work.

He says this badge will not only honor the 189-year past but continue to look ahead.

The commemorative badge shows the year 1831, the year it was founded along with 2020 and the specific persons rank.

“As I’m going through employee interviews this year, and talking about what’s important to them, what they want to see for their future, what they like, what they don’t like and the ones that are sworn will get the badge that they’ll wear this year and will commemorate our 189 years as a sheriff’s office in Florida,” said Smith.

Smith says the badges were actually designed by a first responder, Nathanial Yarusso, who served in Mexico Beach.