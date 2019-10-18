LIVE NOW /
Mandatory evacuations issued, sandbags available in Franklin County

Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Franklin County Emergency Management has issued mandatory evacuations for all campgrounds in the county. Campers should move their campers inland until the storm passes.

Officials said those who live along the coastline and the Barrier Islands, in low lying areas, or in river areas that are prone to storm flooding, should move to higher ground.

All Franklin county beaches are closed at this time and double red flags are flying.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be monitoring all state bridges. Bridges will close when there is sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

Sandbags are being distributed on Friday at the following locations from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.:

  • Apalachicola – Old State Yard on Bluff Road (12th Street)
  • Eastpoint Fire Station
  • St. George Island Fire Station
  • Carrabelle – Old County Annex on Highway 98 E

