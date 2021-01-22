Local woman shares lingering COVID-19 symptom struggles

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla.– One of the common side effects of the COVID-19 virus is the temporary loss of the sense of smell and taste, but for some, the loss lingers long after they’ve recovered from COVID.

Local pediatrician, Dr. Rubina Azam of Baldwin Pediatrics said that 80 to 85% of those who test positive for the virus experience the loss of taste and smell. For 15 to 20% of those patients, it could take months for them to regain their senses.

Jayme Votaw is one of those patients.

The St. George Island resident got diagnosed with COVID-19 in September and has yet to have her sense of smell and taste back to normal.

“I developed a fever of 103 degrees and I got sick sicker than I’ve ever been in my life,” Votaw said.

Votaw said that she often experiences smells comparative to burnt rubber or curdled milk even after recovering from the virus. She also believes the virus has caused her to suffer from kidney and liver failure.

News 13 conducted an online poll and found 10% of our participants tested positive for COVID-19.

75% of them experienced a loss of taste and smell. 41% of those have yet to regain their sense of taste and smell back.

Dr. Rubina Azam said researchers are still learning why COVID-19 impacts the loss of both smell and taste.

“Now we believe there is actually some cells around the nerve endings, and those cells get inflamed and because of that, the loss of smell happens,” she said.

Azam went on to say that both taste and smell are intertwined senses.

While it generally takes two weeks for people to regain their senses, Dr. Azam said that the loss of smell and taste is not permanent.

“There are a few things we could do to help. The most common one is smell training, and in this we use some essential oils for example clove, rose, lemon and eucalyptus and you take each one of them and sniff it for 20 seconds,” Dr. Azam said.

Dr. Azam said this will stimulate the nerve endings.

Dr. Azam also said that those who are zinc deficient may suffer more from the loss of smell and taste. She recommends you add a zinc supplement to your regimen, as it can also help to protect you from the virus.

As for Votaw, she’s hanging on to hope, but she’s frustrated with the issue.

“It’s awful. I mean don’t know if I’m going taste nothing, or something wrong, or if for just a brief second I’m going to taste the right thing,” Votaw said.