‘It’s shocking’: 12-year-old cancer patient gets birthday gift of a lifetime

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB)– One little girl from Indiana gets to have the birthday trip of a lifetime, but she is no ordinary little girl.

Isarelle Mattocks, or better known by her friends and family as “Izzy” has been fighting stage IV neuroblastoma ever since she was 3 years old, making her journey to her teen years difficult at times.

According to a GoFundMe posted for Izzy, those years have brought 6 relapses, 2 surgeries, 1 stem cell transplant, 1 stem cell rescue, 2 rounds of MIBG, 30 plus rounds of radiation and 100 plus rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

“It doesn’t really feel like I’ve been fighting cancer for 10 years,” Izzy said.

For Izzy, being in the hospital feels normal at times, but after a rough round of treatment this past Jan. her parents and doctors came to the conclusion that Izzy may need a break.

“Our doctors just encouraged us to do something she’s always wanted to do, and enjoy time she’s feeling good,” said Izzy’s mom, Molly Mattocks.

Molly’s friends created the GoFundMe to help the family pay for a trip to Izzy’s favorite place, the beach.

The GoFundMe caught the attention of Nicki West a mother of four, who decided to give the Mattocks her home in St. George Island for a month, free of charge.

“My heart just goes out to that mother and father and I can’t even imagine if that were me, I mean she is doing great,” West said.

While West admitted it is uncommon that a perfect stranger is kind enough to offer their home to other strangers, she said it is not often that you meet people like the Mattocks family.

The Mattocks met the Wests for the first time Wednesday, celebrating Izzy’s birthday with some special guests, llamas that traveled all the way from Tallahassee.

Above all, Molly said she’s been able to give her daughter the best gift, time.

“Just to say hey we’re going to take a break for this whole chunk of time, and you just get to be a kid… It’s amazing,” Molly said.

The fun doesn’t stop there for Izzy. This weekend, the Wests will be taking her on a hot air balloon ride in Tallahassee.

The Mattocks family has also been contacted by Jared Isaacman, a man who has offered to take Izzy to ride a dolphin in the Florida Keys. Isaacman plans to take the family in his private jet. Isaacman has also donated 25 million dollars in Izzy’s name to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for cancer research.

The Mattocks family said they are extremely grateful to the Leon and Franklin County communities who have welcomed them or even dropped off gifts for Izzy.