Investigation coming to a close for Franklin County shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More details are being released on an officer-involved shooting in Franklin County that left one woman sent to the hospital.

According to reports, the incident happened around 2:30 in the morning on Saturday on the Apalachicola Bridge.

An Apalachicola Police Officer was involved in a shooting on the bridge with another individual in a car.

The other person involved in the incident was taken to the hospital with an injury to her hand.

No officer was hurt.

Several different law enforcement agencies have joined in on the investigation to figure out exactly what happened.

“Currently the case is still under investigation, and we hope to have more information later today. And at that time we can talk further about it,” said Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith.

At this time the sheriff’s office has not said what led to the shooting.

“We’re assisting with the investigation, the sheriff’s office is. Along with FDLE, and the State Attorney’s Office. Which is typical for any officer involved shooting,” said Sheriff Smith.

Officials say interviews are being wrapped up today and that the investigation should come to a close later this evening.