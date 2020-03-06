Historic cotton warehouse from 1800’s for sale in Apalachicola

Breaking News
Franklin County

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — A former cotton warehouse from the 1800’s is for sale in Apalachicola.

The 1830’s cotton warehouse was at the site of Apalachicola’s City Hall for more than 30 years. Then Hurricane Michael struck.

After the storm, the city was forced to move into an old schoolhouse close by.

Now the city is selling the warehouse for $875,000.

Interim City Manager Chris Holley says it is a major asset to the community.

“I think something that would fit in with the tourism industry. Be a destination for visitors that come. Certainly, restaurants and entertainment venues would fit in,” said Holley.

The city, however, does want the building to stay historically significant and fit in with the personality of their city.

“Apalachicola is a historic town, so we have a number of historic buildings. That location is down on the waterfront, which is a major asset for the community. So if someone’s interested we’re hoping it’s someone that will maintain the building and something that would fit in with the charm and personality of Downtown Apalachicola,” said Holley.

